Philips Audio Expands Its Headphones Category With The Launch Of TAH8506BK

Having its legacy of innovation and excellence in the Indian audio market/segment spanning over seven decades, Philips has always been at the forefront to provide a wide range of premium audio products to consumers. In sync with the vision to become the preferred brand choice of Indian consumers, TPV Technology, one of the world's leading monitor and display panel manufacturer recently fortified its presence in the audio category by unveiling a new set of premium headphones. Keeping in mind today's increased adoption of cloud-based audio workstations and growing digitization of instruments, coupled with the increasing demand for HD and Ultra HD sound quality, announced the launch of a new premium headphone TAH8506BK, with impeccable features like ANC Pro and Swipe Touch controls offering convenience and comfort along with a whopping 60 hours of playtime & fast charging.

The Philips TAH8506BK come with fully immersive sound that offers an extraordinary cinematic experience that puts the user right in the middle of action & multi-point connect feature which allows the user to switch smoothly between the devices. One can enjoy their TV shows, play games, and listen to crystal-clear music on-the-go. Furthermore, the Philips TAH8506BK is equipped with the latest technology in adaptive active noise cancellation, customizable EQ - 4 preset modes, and adjustable ambient mode that lets one listen to the background according to their requirement.

The TAH8506BK is the ideal addition to the existing Philips audio range due to the exciting features it provides, which are completely in line with today's consumer requirements. Philips' existing audio product line includes 3 wireless headphones, Philips TAH6506BK, TAA4216BK & TAH4205XTBK which offer magnificent features like hybrid active noise cancellation to block unwanted noise, detachable cooling & washable ear cups, bass boost button to enhance the bass effects.

The Philips TAH6506BK, TAA4216BK & TAH4205XTBK are equipped with encapsulate appealing features like Active Noise Cancellation, compact designs and quick charging. These headphones also offer a play back time of 30 hours, 35 hours & 29 hours respectively.

Last but not the least, the Philips audio range also includes the 'Philips TAUH201BK', a set of wired headphone having neodymium drivers in place for clear & crisp sound, built-in mic with ENC algorithm for clear calls & cushioned earcups & foldable design for a comfortable experience Commenting on the launch of the range of the new headphones, Mr. Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd, said, "With rapid increase in the growth of the wireless headphone market in India, consumers will continue to migrate from wired to wireless devices and upgrade to devices with better sound experience, longer battery, and comfort. To further bridge the gap, we aim to keep innovating and have launched the TAH8506 headphones to end the year on a more exciting note. We at TPV feel affordability, availability, and appealing aesthetics are the key drivers for the headphones market and with this launch, we aim to further fill up the needs of our consumers and provide them with the best of innovation and technology at amazing prices." The Philips TAH8506BK is available at a special price of INR 10,999/-.

Additionally, the Philips TAH6506BK, TAA4216BK, TAH4205XTBK & TAUH201BK headphones are available at a price of INR 11,999/-, INR 8,999/-, INR 4,999/- & INR 1,990/- respectively at all leading online and offline stores across the country.

Key Product Features: Philips TAH8506BK Active Noise Cancellation Pro These headphones come with latest technology adaptive active noise cancellation & adjustable ambient mode that lets one listen to the background according to their need.

Hi-res Audio Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers bring the best out of the listeners favorite soundtracks, these headphones are certified Hi-res audio ready, making it convenient for the user to rediscover their favorite songs.

Convenience & Comfort Ideal for multi-tasking, these headphones offer a bluetooth multipoint pairing connect feature allowing the user to connect to two devices at once. Its foldable & adjustable ear cups and swipe touch controls to turn the volume or to make calls offers a seamless experience to the user.

Customizable EQ & 4 preset modes These headphones are equipped with preset 4 EQ levels- Bass, Voice, Power & Travel. To top it up the EQ levels can also be customised via the Philips Headphones application! Playtime & Fast charging Powered with a battery back up which gives a whopping 60 hours of play back time (45 with ANC) via a single charge, these headphones get another 8 hours of boot on a quick 15-minute boost.

Philips TAH6506BK Hybrid active noise cancellation Internal mics in the ear cups of these noise cancelling headphones filter out the unwanted noise the user doesn't want to hear, leaving only with the tunes the user loves and thus providing a seamless audio experience.

Multipoint pairing These wireless headphones can connect to two bluetooth devices at the same time. So one can listen to music from his/her laptop and take calls from the phone Ergonomic design & carry pouch Slim and light weight earpads with compact flat-folding design makes these headphones easy to wear and easy to carry.

Philips TAA4216BK Detachable and cooling earcups These headphones come with a distinctive feature of detachable earcups. Tough, lightweight ear-cup cushion sleeves have been made detachable for easy cleaning. These earcups are filled with cooling gel for those extended workout sessions making it a seamless one.

Boost the day With up to 35 hours play time, these wireless on-ear headphones are with the listener while they train-and-beyond.

Premium sound experience Perfectly tuned premium 40 mm neodymium drivers deliver energizing bass. The closed-back design allows the user to keep the music in control, whether while hitting the treadmill or at the beach.

Philips TAH4205XTBK Multi-function & Bass boost button These headphones have a bass boost button, which will make the listener feel the stronger bass and beats, instantly and clearly. They also have a multi-function button for easy control of calls and music.

Comfortable headset Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband with soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort.

Quick charge These headphones are equipped with a new feature 'Quick Charge' which helps give 4 hours of playtime in a charge of 15 minutes. All in all, these headphones give 29 hours of play time and 21 hours of talk time into a single charge.

Philips TAUH201BK ENC mic for clear calls This headphone is equipped with a built-in mic consisting of environmental noise cancellation ensuring clear call clarity and seamless conversations with all the loved ones.

Easy to carry Design Soft ear-cups with compact flat-folding design makes these headphones easy to carry. These compatible headphones can easily fit into a coat pocket, bag or office drawer.

Premium sound and remote controls Premium Neodymium acoustic drivers gives clear and crisp audio experience. To top it up, these headphones are equipped with an in-line remote for easy switching between music and calls.

About TPV Technology TPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio-visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality.

