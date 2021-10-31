Photojournalist assaulted by Kashmir University guard

Srinagar, Oct 31 (PTI) Police on Sunday registered a case after a photojournalist alleged that he was assaulted by the watch and ward staff of the Kashmir University here.

"Nigeen Police Station registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint from Mr Obaid Dar (Mukhtar) wherein he alleged that he was manhandled by the watch and ward staff of the Kashmir University," the Srinagar Police posted on its Twitter handle.

The case was registered after the photojournalist lodged a complaint alleging that he was beaten by a security guard with some sharp weapon.

"I was stopped and assaulted by a security guard with some sharp iron weapon resulting in an injury and damage to the sight of my left eye while covering some pictures for work inside the premises of the Kashmir University Dargah Hazratbal," Mukhtar said in his complaint. PTI SSB MIJ ANB ANB

