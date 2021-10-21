Last Updated:

'Photos Are From Mumbai': NCB's Sameer Wankhede Dismisses Nawab Malik's Dubai 'proof'

On Thursday, Nawab Malik took to Twitter to share screenshots of photos allegedly posted by Yasmeen Wankhede of her 'trip to Dubai' in December 2020.

Ananya Varma

Hours after NCP senior leader & spokesperson Nawab Malik, who is a Minister in the Maharashtra government, shared 'proof' of NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede allegedly visiting Dubai, the official has hit back revealing that the pictures were actually clicked in Mumbai. On Thursday, Nawab Malik took to Twitter to share screenshots of photos allegedly posted by Sameer Wankhede's sister Yasmeen Wankhede of her 'trip to Dubai' in December 2020. Referring to the photos, Nawab Malik claimed that Sameer Wankhade was at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai with his sister on December 10, 2020. 

Speaking to reporters, Wankhede said, "The Dubai thing they are talking about is completely fake. I totally disagree with the Dubai thing, extortion and all big words. I went to the Maldives, but I went there with my family with the permission of the government. I am just a government worker, he is a big minister, so now if they want to imprison me for serving the nation then he may. That photo was of Mumbai and I was in Mumbai then. Truth cannot be hidden, you can check the data, passport and all."

The NCB officer also condemned personal attacks against his family saying that he will seek permission from the Centre to take legal action against Nawab Malik. "The personal attacks on us, my deceased mother, my sister and my daddy is being attacked. I strongly condemn this. I am a central government employee, I have to take legal persimmons after that I will take legal action." 

