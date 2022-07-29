Phulwari Sharif Terror Module: NIA Files Two Separate FIRs In Bihar Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) in Bihar's Phulwari Sharif terror module case. The first FIR is registered against 25 suspects while another named one.

The first FIR mentions a plan to disturb the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by some suspected persons who had assembled in the Phulwari Sharif area on July 11. The other mentions the interception of Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir by Bihar Police on July 14 for alleged involvement in anti-India activities.

The case was initially registered at Phulwari Sharif police station in Patna on July 12 under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It was taken over by NIA on July 22 and further investigation is in progress, the spokesperson said.

On July 28, NIA conducted searches at 10 premises of the accused and suspects in Patna, East Champaran, Madhubani, Darbhanga and Nalanda districts in the case pertaining to the involvement of "suspects associated with PFI in anti-national activities."

The searches led to the seizure of digital devices and several incriminating documents. On July 27, NIA raided Jamia Maria Niswa Madrasa in East Champaran district and arrested a teacher, identified as Asghar Ali, in connection with the case.

Phulwari Sharif case

The "terror module" case was uncovered by Patna Police with the arrest of three people for their alleged links with the PFI and their plans to indulge in "anti-India" activities.

Retired Jharkhand Police officer Mohd Jalaluddin and Athar Parvez were arrested on July 13 from Phulwari Sharif while Nuruddin Jangi was nabbed from Lucknow three days later.

During raids carried out by Patna Police, several objectionable documents were seized, including one titled 'Vision 2047 India' that had documented ways to launch an armed attack on India assisted by Islamic nations like Turkey.

