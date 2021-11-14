Physically challenged man killed in Pune godown fire

Pune, Nov 14 (PTI) A physically challenged person was killed in a fire at a wood godown in Maharashtra's Pune city on Sunday, police said.

According to brigade officials, they received a call around 3 am about the blaze at the godown located in Sade Sataranali area of Hadapsar following which fire tankers were rushed to the spot.

The fire was extinguished by 6.30 am, they said. "During the cooling process, the charred body of a man, who did not have legs, was found at the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem," an official from Hadapsar police station said.

The victim used to stay at the godown, he said.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said. PTI SPK GK GK

