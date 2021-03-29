“PIA Airline” Shaped Balloon Spotted For Fourth Time Near International Border

For the fourth time within a month, a PIA Airplane shaped Balloon was spotted in an area near the Indo-Pakistan International Border. It was spotted in the Gurha Pathan area of Kanachak, Jammu. Local police reached the spot and took it into custody for further investigation.

Course of events

It all started almost two weeks after India- Pakistan decided to abide by the 2003 ceasefire, giving a sigh of relief to those living near borders that there will be no more threat to them from the Pakistan side.

“In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021,” a statement issued by the Indian side on 25th February 2021 read.

On 9th March, PIA Airplane shaped Balloon was spotted in the Hiranagar sector of the International Border in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. This was the start of a new trend, Police took this “suspected” Balloon into custody and started an investigation.

The second incident was reported in the Balwal area of Jammu on 16th March 2021 when the same kind of PIA Airplane shaped Balloon was spotted by villagers in the area and they informed the Police who reached the spot and took that into custody.

The third incident was reported on 26th March 2021 in the Dera Baba Nanak area in the Batala Police district of Punjab when another PIA Airplane shaped Balloon was found and later handed over to Police.

“At about 6:15 pm, a balloon in aeroplane shape with PIA and Urdu letters inscribed on it came from Pakistan side was seen lying in fields of village Bhagtana Bohrwala which come under the jurisdiction of Police Station Dera baba Nanak, Batala of Punjab. It was reported by village Sarpanch Balkar Singh to the local police. Presently it is in the custody of the local police station and investigation is in process,” the official said.