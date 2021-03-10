Last Updated:

'PIA' Marked Aircraft-shaped Balloon Spotted At J&K 's Hiranagar; Police Probe Underway

An aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' initials on it was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector on Jammu and Kashmir Police, on Tuesday.

PIA Baloon

On Tuesday evening, an aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar by Jammu and Kashmir Police. Locals saw the balloon in Sotra Chak village and informed the police. The balloon has been seized by police. On receiving the information, the Rajbagh police team reached the spot and seized the balloon. The matter is under police investigation.

J&K Police Seize Ammunition & Rocket Launchers

On March 6, the security forces on Saturday busted the terrorist hideouts, arms and ammunition in the Mahore area of Jammu & Kashmir. In its continuous anti-terrorist operations in the area, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army carried out a joint search operation based on the information disclosed by a terrorist associate, identified as Reyaz Ahmed. The terrorists were planning to revive the 1990s kind of terrorism in the valley. Security forces' convoys were on their targets. Rocket launchers were scheduled to be delivered in Ramban

Arms and ammunition seized in the joint search operation of Jammu Kashmir police and the Indian Army 

  • UBGL/ MGL gren- 02
  • Chinese grenade - 01
  • No 36 grenade - 02
  • RPG Amn - 1
  • Mor Bomb - 03
  • Gun powder - 2 Kg
  • Explosive - 250gm
  • Insas rds - 30 
  • Sniper rds - 20
  • AK 47 Rds – 30 
  • Rocket launchers 
  • Satellite Communication Devices

Third big recovery from Mahore 

Earlier on February 26, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including explosives and automatic rifles from Mahore. This entire operation was conducted by the police team of station Mahore.

(With ANI Inputs)

