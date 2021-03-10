'PIA' Marked Aircraft-shaped Balloon Spotted At J&K 's Hiranagar; Police Probe Underway

Quick links:
On Tuesday evening, an aeroplane-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it was found in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar by Jammu and Kashmir Police. Locals saw the balloon in Sotra Chak village and informed the police. The balloon has been seized by police. On receiving the information, the Rajbagh police team reached the spot and seized the balloon. The matter is under police investigation.
An aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' written on it landed in Sotra Chak village of Hiranagar sector yesterday evening. The balloon was taken into custody by police: Jammu and Kashmir Police pic.twitter.com/GVGWmhesYlMarch 10, 2021
On March 6, the security forces on Saturday busted the terrorist hideouts, arms and ammunition in the Mahore area of Jammu & Kashmir. In its continuous anti-terrorist operations in the area, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army carried out a joint search operation based on the information disclosed by a terrorist associate, identified as Reyaz Ahmed. The terrorists were planning to revive the 1990s kind of terrorism in the valley. Security forces' convoys were on their targets. Rocket launchers were scheduled to be delivered in Ramban
Arms and ammunition seized in the joint search operation of Jammu Kashmir police and the Indian Army
Earlier on February 26, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including explosives and automatic rifles from Mahore. This entire operation was conducted by the police team of station Mahore.
(With ANI Inputs)