PIB Fact Check: Multiple misleading, fake claims in relation to G20 Summit busted

An important notice released by the fact-checking team of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) debunked fake news and misinformation relating to the G-20 Summit 2023, which was held in New Delhi between September 9 and 10 where prominent Global leaders arrived to attend the event. There was multiple fake and misleading information circulated on social media and through news reports which has been busted and facts have been provided below:-

CLAIM: An image was circulated on social in the context of the G20 Summit claiming that the slums in Delhi were covered with sheets and banners to hide the poverty during the Global event.

FACT: PIB Fact Check clarified that it is an old image from Mumai and not related to the G20 Summit.

CLAIM: Food delivery services to be barred in all parts of Delhi during G20 Summit.

FACT: PIB Fact Check clarified that carrying essential items was permissible while other delivery services were restricted in the New Delhi district-controlled zone.

CLAIM: A video claimed that SFJ, a banned organisation under UAPA erected pro-Khalistan posters and graffiti at G20 venues.

FACT: PIB Fact Check clarified that no posters and graffiti were put up at any G20 venue.

CLAIM: A misleading claim regarding clearing encroachments in Delhi ahead of G20 summit.

FACT: PIB Fact Check clarified that the demolition of structures at Tuqlaqabad is unrelated to G20 and not near the venue.

CLAIM: All districts of Delhi were under lockdown from September 8 to 10 for G20 Summit.

FACT: PIB Fact Check clarified restrictions were imposed in a small portion of the NDMC area. Vehicles carrying essential items were permissible and other delivery services were restricted only in New Delhi district-controlled zones.

CLAIM: Hoardings advertising PM Narendra Modi's popularity rating has been put up at various locations ahead of the G20 summit.

FACT: PIB Fact Check clarified that the hoardings were old and unrelated to the G20.

CLAIM: Media reports claimed that prominent business leaders were invited to the G20 special Dinner being hosted at Bharat Mandapam on September 9.

FACT: PIB Fact Check clarified it as a misleading claim as no business leaders were invited for the special dinner.

CLAIM: Waterlogging at the venue of the G20 summit.

FACT: PIB Fact Check clarified that there was a minor water logging in the open area which was swiftly cleared as pumps were pressed into action after overnight rains. There was no water logging at the G20 venue.

CLAIM: A tweet claimed that the government spent 300% more on G20 than funds allocated in the budget.

FACT: PIB Fact Check clarified that the quoted expenditure is majorly towards permanent asset creation by ITPO and other infrastructure development which is not limited to hosting the Summit alone.