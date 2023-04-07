'PIB Fact Check Not Agency To Take Down Fake News': MoS IT Issues Clarification On Notice

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday clarified after a controversy erupted over the Centre's notification on Thursday that fake news or misinformation about the Centre would be dropped and that the agency that would do so would be Press Information Bureau.

Chandrasekhar said that the norms that have been notified yesterday do not include "PIB Fact Check."

Shunning various reports, Union Minister said as per the amended Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 social media platforms and other intermediaries will have to assure that “fake news” articles about the Centre, declared as such by PIB, must be taken down from platforms.

PIB not the agency taking down the fake news

He clearly stated that the agency that would be declaring fake news will be PIB Fact Check.

"The rules do not at all suggest that it’s going to be PIB Fact Check. I think some of the grey area, or indeed the misapprehension, comes from the fact that the original draft of the rule that went for consultation talked about PIB Fact check. The rules that were notified yesterday do not mention PIB Fact Check,” ANI quoted Chandrashekhar.

He said, “So we have yet to take a decision on whether it will be a new organization that has trust and credibility associated with it, or do we take an old organization and repurpose it to build trust and credibility in terms of a fact-checking mission.”

The Centre issued notifications regarding amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 on Thursday pertaining to online gaming and the spread of false and misleading information regarding government matters.

Intermediaries responsible for looking after the content on platform

As per the new rules, the intermediaries are obliged to make a reasonable effort to not host, publish or share any online game that could cause harm to the user, or that has not been considered a permissible online game by an online gaming self-regulatory body designated by the Centre.

They will also have to ensure that there is no promotion, no advertisement or surrogate advertisement of an online game that is not permissible must not be on their platform.

Intermediaries are also obliged not to publish, share or host fake, false, or misleading information about the Centre.

Notification by IT Ministry

IT Ministry stated, "These fake, false or misleading information will identified by the notified Fact Check Unit of the Central Government. it is to be noted that the existing IT rules already required the intermediaries to make reasonable efforts to not host, publish or share any information which is patently false and untrue or misleading in nature.”

It added, "The rules already cast an obligation on intermediaries to make reasonable efforts to not host, publish or share any information which is patently false and untrue or misleading in nature.”

(With inputs from ANI)