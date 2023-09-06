PIB Fact Checks US Media CNN's Propaganda On ‘clearing Slums’ In Delhi For G20 Summit

The Press Bureau of India (PIB) has refuted misleading claims made by a US-based media company in its propaganda article just a few days ahead of the mega G20 Summit event scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi. The PIB, a nodal agency of the Government of India under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, conducted a fact-check on CNN's article titled "India, advocate for the global poor, clears slums as G20 draw near," published on September 5 (local time) and declared it to be misleading.

The PIB's fact-check exposed what it deemed a "misleading claim" by the US media house regarding the removal of encroachments in Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit. It emphasised that the removal of these encroachments aligns with orders issued by the Supreme Court and is not directly related to the G20 Summit. "Removal of encroachments are in compliance with orders passed by Supreme Court," PIB said in a tweet.

CNN's propaganda article cited "activists" saying that the demolitions were part of a "beautification" project, aimed at eliminating beggars and slums from the city to make a favourable impression on foreign dignitaries.

Disputing these claims, the PIB's fact-check countered, "Demolition of structures at Tughlaqabad is unrelated to G20 & not near the venue."

The PIB's efforts to clarify the situation come as part of India's commitment to ensuring accurate reporting and addressing any misconceptions or misrepresentations related to the G20 Summit. The event is expected to bring together leaders from around the world to discuss critical global issues and foster international cooperation.