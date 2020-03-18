The Debate
PIB Shares WHO's Informative Video On Spread Of COVID-19 & Ways To Prevent It

General News

The pictorial content in the video explains the concept of Coronavirus and how an infected person can spread the disease to a healthy person.

The World Health Organisation in a video shared information about how Coronavirus or COVID-19 can spread and how one can protect themselves against the deadly virus. The pictorial content in the video explains the concept of Coronavirus and how an infected person can spread the disease to a healthy person.

Coronavirus is an infectious disease that spreads from person-to-person mainly through the droplets produced when the infected person speaks, coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land in the noses or mouths of the people nearby. The droplets can travel to a maximum of 1 meter. The video recommends that individuals should refrain from touching their eyes, nose, and mouth as the virus settled on any surface area can be transferred to the individual. The video also gives a demonstration about maintaining hygiene during coughing or sneezing.

