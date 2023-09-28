Last Updated:

Pics: Northern Army Commander Observes Joint Drills In Ladakh, Inspects Modern Equipment

Lt Gen Dwivedi assessed Army’s readiness in Ladakh, evaluated infrastructure development, also inspected an array of modern equipments around the forward areas.

Swapnanil Chatterjee
Indian Army Northern Command
Northern Command of Indian Army

Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi inspected forward areas in Ladakh, reviewed readiness, and observed joint training with the Indian Air Forcenn.

Indian Army Northern Command Tanks APCS ATGM IAF
Northern Command of Indian Army

Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi also inspected a Forward Repair Facility (FRF) in the Shyok valley and another formation at Kiari, Ladakh, assessing their operational readiness.

Indian Army Northern Command Tanks APCS ATGM IAF
Northern Command of Indian Army

The FRF plays a pivotal role in maintaining the defence infrastructure in the region, along with providing interim maintenance for armoured vehicles, including APCs and tanks.

Indian Army Northern Command Tanks APCS ATGM IAF
Northern Command of Indian Army

The images shared by the Northern Cmannad included a column of ATVs with ATGM mounts during joint training with the IAF.

Indian Army Northern Command Tanks APCS ATGM IAF
Northern Command of Indian Army

In the images, a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), a new communication tech, was also visible, this equipment enables Jawans in remote and high altitude areas to stay connected with their families.

Indian Army Northern Command Tanks APCS ATGM IAF
Northern Command of Indian Army

Furthermore, in the images shared, the Indian Army was seen performing amphibious operations.

Indian Army Northern Command Tanks APCS ATGM IAF
Northern Command of Indian Army

The Northern Commander , also assessed infrastructure development projects aimed at boosting the operational and logistic capabilities of the Army in Ladakh.

Indian Army Northern Command Tanks APCS ATGM IAF
Northern Command of Indian Army

During his visit, he received briefings from Border Roads Organization (BRO) officials regarding the progress of the ongoing Himank and Vijayak projects.

Indian Army Northern Command Tanks APCS ATGM IAF
Northern Command of Indian Army

The Army Commander expressed his appreciation for the dedicated efforts of the troops in the challenging and harsh terrain, commending their commitment to their duties.

