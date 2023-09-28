Pics: Northern Army Commander Observes Joint Drills In Ladakh, Inspects Modern Equipment

Quick links:
Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi inspected forward areas in Ladakh, reviewed readiness, and observed joint training with the Indian Air Forcenn.
Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi also inspected a Forward Repair Facility (FRF) in the Shyok valley and another formation at Kiari, Ladakh, assessing their operational readiness.
The FRF plays a pivotal role in maintaining the defence infrastructure in the region, along with providing interim maintenance for armoured vehicles, including APCs and tanks.
The images shared by the Northern Cmannad included a column of ATVs with ATGM mounts during joint training with the IAF.
In the images, a Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), a new communication tech, was also visible, this equipment enables Jawans in remote and high altitude areas to stay connected with their families.
The Northern Commander , also assessed infrastructure development projects aimed at boosting the operational and logistic capabilities of the Army in Ladakh.
During his visit, he received briefings from Border Roads Organization (BRO) officials regarding the progress of the ongoing Himank and Vijayak projects.