Picture Of Mizoram Volleyball Player Breastfeeding Child Wins Internet

A recent incident of a volleyball player from Mizoram breastfeeding her child on the field has caught the attention of the netizens after a user posted a photograph of it on Facebook. The photo features Lalventluangi, a volleyball player from the Tuikum Volleyball Team and her child. As per reports, Lalventluangi enrolled herself in the players' camp along with her seven-month-old baby. To attend to her child, she got up in between the game and fed the baby.

Mizoram Sports Minister awards Lalventluangi

The image has been shared on Facebook by Ninglun Hanghal has gone viral. Ninglun Hanghal called the photo the picture mascot of the Mizoram State Games 2019. The post also mentions that the Mizoram Sports Minister has awarded Lalventluangi a sum of Rs10,000/- as a token of appreciation. Take a look at the post.

People lauded her courage for taking up twin responsibilities of a sportswoman and mother. A user wrote: "Mother is Mother. Always her duty for kids". Likewise, another wrote: "Appreciate the photographer and breastfeeding mother". "How great is mother's love!!!", wrote a third user. "That's a powerful pic Ma'am Ninglun Hanghal", added a fourth.

Mexico fights for normalising breastfeeding

On November 24, ahead of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, dozens of women protested used painting, crocheting and breastfeeding as a medium. Ten women were reportedly killed each day in Mexico and the threat violence has been increasing and less than one in ten murders are solved. A demonstrator told an international media outlet she felt discriminated against while breastfeeding at a restaurant when she was asked by an employee to breastfeed in the bathroom rather than at the table. The protesters want breastfeeding to be normalised. The museum director Natalia Pollak also told the international media that the authorities under a new policy have allowed breastfeeding anywhere at the museum which seeks to promote gender equality and serves as an inspiration to other public spaces.

