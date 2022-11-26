Pictures Of 'magical Play Of Lights' Shared By Indian Railways, Leave Netizens Enamored

Beautiful pictures shared by the Indian Ministry of Railways on Wednesday stole the hearts of the netizens. The picture shared by the ministry now has close to a thousand likes and around 485 retweets. On November 23, the Ministry of Railways shared beautiful visuals of light caught through the high-speed train.

With the hashtag “#Lightandspeed” the ministry shared the visuals on Twitter. The tweet read, “Magical play of light caught through the running train. #LightAndSpeed PC: @thetrainstory”. The beautiful pictures which captured the attention of netizens was captured by the Twitterati @thetrainstory. The team started the initiative to capture the brilliance of Indian Railways commemorating the 75th year of Indian Independence. The picture captured the beauty of Indian railways as the train rushes through the scenic beauty the city lights have to offer.

Magical play of light caught through the running train. #LightAndSpeed



PC: @thetrainstory pic.twitter.com/QGczep1bV9 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 23, 2022

Netizens were enamoured by the scenic beauty

The visuals shared by the Indian Ministry of Railways went viral instantly. The play of lights stole the hearts of thousands of Twitteratis. Expressing his admiration, one Twitter user wrote, “Excellent creative eyes and thinking minds..... An out-of-the-box tweet ..... Amazing !!!”. Another user shared an image of beautiful afternoon skies captured through the running bus.

The ministry usually shares updates about the growing rail networks or new projects. On Saturday, the ministry shared visuals from Sir M. Visvesvarya Terminal, Bengaluru which has been certified as a “green building” with a platinum rating under the IGBC Green Railway Stations Rating System. Sharing the news on Twitter, the ministry called the new feat, "Sustainable and Smart."