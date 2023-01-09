Pictures Of Two Russian Flyers Who 'misbehaved' With Air Hostess Accessed

Republic has accessed pictures of two Russian nationals who allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess on board a Go First Goa-Mumbai flight. The incident was reported from Manohar International Airport in Goa's Mopa, where two Mumbai-bound flyers allegedly misbehaved with a flight attendant aboard a Go First G8 372 flight Friday evening.

'Sit next to me'

According to the complaint filed by CISF, one of the two Russian nationals asked a crew member to sit next to him. Following this, both foreign nations were made to de-board and given up to the CISF. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was informed. The Russian nationals are also accused of making lewd comments at flight attendants.

“Two foreign nationals were offloaded after they abused the crew. In fact, they were teasing the crew, passing comments and remarks on her. They were seated on the emergency seats and a security briefing was on at that time. The co-passengers also took objection (to their behaviour),” a Go First spokesperson said.

"The matter was first reported to the captain and they were off-loaded", he said, adding that they were handed over to security officials for further action.

''We have been informed that they were offloaded and handed over to the security," a senior DGCA official said.

The incident is said to have taken place when cabin crew members were conducting the safety briefing prior to take off.

More cases of unruly behaviour surface

A number of cases of passenger misbehaviour on flights has come to light in the wake of the Air India pee-gate scandal.

On November 26, a flyer, identified as Shankar Mishra, allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi. Mishra has been arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The multinational company where he worked has terminated him.

In yet another incident, two passengers on an Indigo flight were arrested upon de-boarding for engaging in a drunken brawl.

An eyewitness told Republic that the airline did not take action initially and that the inebriated passenger grabbed his bag and left the airport upon landing. "There has be be some guideline about the behaviour during the flight. I think then only these things will stop," said Alok Kumar, the eyewitness.