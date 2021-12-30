Piercing cold in most places of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) A biting cold wave swept through most parts of Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Karnal, Rohtak, Gurugram, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Panchkula also experienced a cold night recording respective minimum temperatures of 3.2 deg C, 4.4 deg C, 6 deg C, 4.8 deg C, 3.7 deg C and 4.9 deg C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 4.2 deg C.

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense chill recording a low of 2.6 deg C.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Faridkot, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Moga and Sangrur recorded a low of 4.4 deg C, 3.7 deg C, 3.3 deg C, 4.3 deg C, 3.4 deg C, 4.3 deg C, 3.7 deg C, 3.2 deg C and 3.1 deg C respectively. PTI SUN DV DV

