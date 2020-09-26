Pigeon With Urdu Words Stamped On Its Wings Spotted In Punjab's Pathankot, Claims Police

On Saturday, a pigeon with Urdu words stamped on its wings was found in Pathankot's Khoshi Chak village in Punjab. According to sources, the pigeon had a stamp of some Sialkot based group and has been handed over to the police by the locals. It has also been reported that the probe is underway.

Previously too, Pakistani agents have used such tactics to evade Indian attention and send across messages on this side of the border to initiate infiltration bids.

It can be suspected that the pigeon might be carrying the coded messages that were meant to reach handlers of Pakistani-backed operatives in the region. Even the coronavirus pandemic has not deterred Pakistan's nefarious ambitions.

READ: Baloch & Sindhis protest outside UN against Pakistan's Human Rights Violations

In a similar incident in May, a suspected spy pigeon from Pakistan had been captured along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. The pigeon, carrying a "coded message", was captured by residents of Manyari village in the Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into this side from Pakistan.

The villagers had handed over the pigeon to the local police station. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it.

READ: ‘Understandable for a nation buried in medievalism’: India lambasts Pakistan in UN reply