Pigs Seen Licking Utensils Of Rajasthan Govt’s Indira Rasoi Scheme; BJP Demands Inquiry

In shocking visuals emerging from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, pigs were seen licking the kitchen utensils of the state government’s ambitious Indira Rasoi scheme which was aimed at providing food to the poor while maintaining cleanliness. The visuals emerging from Indira Rasoi located in front of MSJ College in Bharatpur are going viral on social media platforms with netizens criticising the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In the viral video, pigs were seen licking the plates of the Indira Rasoi kitchen in which food is served to the poor. Notably, the Indira Rasoi scheme was launched in August 2020 by the Rajasthan government with the aim to provide food at a nominal price to those in need.

The scheme which was launched under the resolution “Koi Bhukha Nahi Soyega (nobody will sleep empty stomach)”, seemed to fail utterly after two years of launch as the pigs were seen licking in utensils. It is important to note that the shocking visuals emerged weeks after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot appealed to all the public representatives to eat at the Indira Rasoi centres at least once a month, stating that this will help them increase their connection with the people.

BJP demands inquiry

Soon after the visuals of pigs licking the plates of Indira Rasoi surfaced on the internet, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala termed the incident “shocking and disgusting”. Sharing the pictures of the incident, the BJP spokesperson demanded an inquiry into the matter and questioned the state government of Rajasthan for not maintaining the scheme.

Sharing the visuals of the incident, Poonawala took to Twitter and wrote, “A video from Bharatpur In Rajasthan put out by many media organisations shows the reality of Congress’ schemes meant for the poor! Pigs eating from plates meant for the poor in Indira Rasoi centres! Not only is this unhygienic and disgusting but it is humiliating! Inquiry is a must.”

A video from Bharatpur In Rajasthan put out by many media organisations shows the reality of Congress’ schemes meant for the poor! Pigs eating from plates meant for the poor in Indira Rasoi centres! Not only is this unhygienic & disgusting but it is humiliating! Enquiry is a must pic.twitter.com/58HXEa7l1E — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 2, 2022

Rajasthan’s Indira Rasoi scheme

With 358 kitchens in 213 city wards, the Rajasthan government launched the Indira Rasoi scheme on the 76th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 2020 to provide nutritious and quality food to the poor and needy at Rs 8 per plate in urban areas of the state. The scheme was announced at an estimated expenditure of Rs 100 crore every year by the state government.

Under the scheme, the state government aimed at providing fresh and nutritious food to the poor which included 100 gms of pulses, 100 gms of vegetables, 250 gms chapatti and pickles on the plate. During the launch, it was expected that food will be served to nearly 1.34 lakh people per day in the state.