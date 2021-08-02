Last Updated:

PIL Filed In Delhi HC Seeks Door-to-door COVID-19 Vaccinations & Helpline To Book Jabs

Dhira Aggarwal approached the Delhi HC for introducing a helpline number for the registration of the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinations at home for older people.

Written By
Saptarshi Das
COVID

Image Credit: Twitter


An octogenarian woman has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court to introduce a helpline number for registering the COVID-19 vaccine. She has also requested door to door COVID-19 vaccination for super senior and bedridden citizens in Delhi. 

What does the petition say?

Dhira Aggarwal, an octogenarian woman, through the petition stated that the super senior and bedridden citizens who are unable to go to the vaccination centres physically be provided with some assistance. The petitioner, through Advocate Manan Aggarwal claims that if she goes to the vaccine centre, she is likely to be exposed to the COVID-19, which will be life-threatening at this age. The plea says, "The petitioner also has Arthritis and is mostly bedridden for her to get up and go to the vaccine centre and to wait for her turn to get a vaccine is not possible, and due to her condition, she could not get any shot of the Covid-19 vaccine till date." 

"Many countries like Singapore, Australia already have systems in place to vaccinate old age and bedridden citizens at their homes by sending a team comprising a doctor and a nurse at home to administer the vaccine shot. The respondents must introduce a helpline number for registration of covid-19 vaccine and a policy on an urgent basis for door-to-door covid-19 vaccination for super senior and bedridden citizens in Delhi," the plea reads.

READ | Bharat Biotech’s rotavirus vaccine ROTAVAC 5D receives WHO prequalification

The plea is scheduled for hearing on Tuesday before the bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh.

Made in India Sputnik vaccine to be available from Sep/Oct

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has said that "Made in India" Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses are likely to be available from September-October this year. Dr Reddy's Laboratories and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has signed an agreement to distribute the Sputnik V vaccine in India.

READ | 'Made in India' Sputnik V COVID vaccine to be available from Sept-October: Dr. Reddy's

Image Credit: Twitter 

READ | 'Will citizens need third or booster COVID vaccine dose?' Bombay HC asks Maharashtra govt
READ | J&J still in discussion with Indian govt over COVID vaccine indemnity issue: Sources
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND