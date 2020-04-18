PIL Filed In SC Seeking Directions To Centre For Allowing Migrant Workers To Travel

On Saturday, Founder of Association for Democratic Reforms Jagdeep Chhokar and Advocate Gaurav Jain moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Centre for allowing the migrant workers to return to their hometowns amid the lockdown. According to them, the Centre and state governments must arrange for the necessary transport services in this regard. On April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020.

Public Interest Litigation filed in Supreme Court seeking permission to return home for those migrant labourers, who test negative for #COVID19. The PIL also states 'government should allow for their safe travel to their hometowns & villages & provide necessary transportation". pic.twitter.com/YxwIFwqsPc — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

Read: CDSCO Gives Nod To Convalescent Plasma Therapy Clinical Trial In COVID-19 Patients

Contentions in the petition

The instant writ petition states that a large number of migrant workers were stranded across the nation due to the lockdown. Moreover, it highlights that there was "uncontrollable chaos" at various bus terminals and resulted in many migrant workers travelling to their native places by foot. While acknowledging that the lockdown was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PIL contends that the fundamental right of the migrant workers to move freely in India cannot be suspended for an indefinite period.

As per the plea, the mass movement of migrants after the announcement of the initial 21-day lockdown defeated the very purpose of social distancing. The petitioners have also claimed that 93% of a sample size of 4,314 migrant workers were not being paid their wages despite the Centre's specific directions. At the same time, the PIL added that migrant workers should be tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to return to their hometowns.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: 21 Navy Personnel Test Positive; 1991 Cured, Total Cases At 14378

Congress MP alleges hypocrisy

Currently, there are 14,378 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,992 persons have recovered while 480 casualties have been reported. Earlier in the day, the Congress party alleged hypocrisy in not allowing migrant workers to travel at a juncture when the Uttar Pradesh government has made arrangements to ferry back nearly 7,500 students studying in Kota. Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari opined that the plight of the migrants was being ignored as they were poor and unable to garner enough support.

It is good to see students from Kota heading back home after they rightly raised their voice on Social Media. However it beats me why can’t we run trains & buses for our migrants why are they still walking home?For they are poor & do not have the capacity to make hash tags trend! — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) April 18, 2020

Read: Crucial GoM Meet Discusses COVID Feedback From States; Recommendations To Be Sent To PM

Read: Prashant Kishor Slams Bihar CM For 'lockdown Lessons' Instead Of Helping Stranded Migrants