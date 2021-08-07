PIL In SC Seeks Directions To AYUSH Ministry To Focus On All Traditional Medicine Equally

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court of India seeking direction to the Ayush Ministry. The PIL is seeking direction to focus on all traditional systems of health equally. This has been demanded since streams like naturopathy and acupressure are being eclipsed by the excessive commercialisation of the Ayurveda. Shailendra Mani Tripathi, a lawyer and petitioner, recently filed the PIL before the Supreme Court to seek appropriate directions in the case.

Tripathi in his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) sought a direction from the Supreme Court to the Union of India (UOI) for the establishment of parameters for products to qualify to be labelled as Ayurvedic. This was done due to all kinds of chemicals being sold in the name of Ayurvedic or herbal products. Tripathi also sought that the UOI, UTs, and all States should disseminate adequate information about 'Neti' and 'Diet healing science' of Ayurveda to the common people for the purpose of education. The petition further stated that Ayurveda is not a single-dimensional medical system. It referred to Ayurveda as a holistic approach to a healthy body and balanced mind.

He wrote in his petition, "The ancient wellness systems and medical sciences available in India have the potential to fight pandemics like COVID-19. These Health Practices can be very useful and instrumental in the fight against the third wave of COVID-19. Immunity can be increased manifold by practising Yoga, Naturopathy, Meditation, Shathkarma, etc. which in turn can shield the body from the negative effect from any virus and bacteria."

The petition added that as a society the people have started considering medicine and surgery as the only form of treatment and contested that. It went on to say that these options should be kept as a last resort in the Indian Medical tradition. It referenced the Indian ancient medical system and mentioned that there are numerous ways to lead a healthy life. Some of the ways listed were Yoga, Dhyan, Naturopathy, Panchkarma, Shadkarma, Acupressure and Acupuncture. The petition said that the recent medical wellness trends merely focus on the physical aspect when it is dealing with the physical disease but the Indian culture’s traditional systems such as Ayurveda take an integrated approach that includes both, healthy body and a healthy mind. The petition urged that it is imperative to propagate the mentioned health and wellness systems to the masses. It also asked for a higher budget to be allocated for Ayush.

