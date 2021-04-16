PIL In SC Urges Centre To Open Coronavirus Vaccines for All Over 18; Hearing On April 19

Amid the exponential surge in the COVID-19 cases across the country, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court (SC) on Friday seeking COVID-19 vaccination for all above the age of 18 years. The plea filed by advocate Rashmi Singh said that widespread vaccination of all young and working population is essential to arrest the deadly surge of COVID-19 cases in its second wave. As per sources, the apex court will hear this PIL on April 19, Monday.

The petition further stated that the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in itself takes between 6-8 weeks for both the doses and hence by the time vaccine reached the group of 18 years and above, the COVID-19 virus would have by then spread rapidly and may give rise to the situation. It is important to note here that this is not the only PIL that has been filed in the Supreme Court. Another PIL was filed by Tehseen Poonawalla

The plea said, "The denial of Coronavirus vaccines to those in the age bracket of 18-45 years is arbitrary, discriminatory and unreasonable. Such denial will result in infringement of right to health and right to life."

The petition filed in the top court also highlighted that several experts, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), have demanded the ramping up of COVID-19 vaccination and added that certain experts advised that India needs to administer at least 10 million doses daily to tackle the situation. Meanwhile, the central government at present is making the vaccine available only to those above the age of 45 years.

Coronavirus situation in India

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, India so far has registered over 1,42,91,917 positive cases, out of which 1,25,47,866 have successfully recovered, while 1,74,308 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 2,17,353 new cases, 1,18,302 fresh recoveries and 1,185 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 15,69,743.

