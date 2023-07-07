Pilgrims Exchange Plastic With Compostable Bag Under 'Swach Amarnath' Initiaitve

In order to control pollution and protect the environment, Jammu and Kashmir officials were seen distributing compostable bags in exchange for plastic bags as part of the 'Swachh Amarnath Yatra on Pahalgam road in South Kashmir. The 62-day Amarnath Yatra started on July 1 with thousands of devotees registered to visit the cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the Himalayas that lies 13,500 feet above sea level.

While welcoming the move by Municipal Committee Pahalgam (MCP) to exchange plastic with compostable bags, a local pony owner Fayaz Ahmed said, "Amarnath pilgrims have welcomed the move and are seen happily exchanging the plastic with a compostable bag. Stalls too have been erected where one could leave the poly bags. In this endeavour, hundreds of environmentally friendly bags were distributed by the officials of MCP."

'Zero-waste pilgrimage'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also launched multiple innovative initiatives by the Rural Development Department to ensure a zero-landfill pilgrimage to Amarnath. These initiatives include the use of cloth bags, a yatra anthem for sustainable and responsible tourism, an MIS portal and a web app for waste process monitoring.

While commenting on zero-waste pilgrimage, Sinha said, “Zero-waste pilgrimage is our resolve. Sincere efforts are being made to transform information, education and communication campaigns into behavioural change communication and also to create an effective model for solid waste management."

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) and Rural Development Department (RDD) have deployed 4,000 sanitary workers to ensure the cleanliness of the yatra tracks.

Meanwhile, 17,202 pilgrims paid obeisance at the Amarnath Cave shrine on Thursday (July 6), the seventh day of yatra, and cumulatively 84,768 pilgrims have had ‘Darshan’ so far. Among the pilgrims who visited the shrine, 12,408 were males, 4,095 females, 490 children, 192 Sadhus and 17 Sadvis, the officials informed.