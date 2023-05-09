Pilot Announces 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'; Former Rajasthan DyCM To March Against CM Gehlot?

A month after holding a Hunger strike, disgruntled Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Tuesday announced a five-day long 'Jan Sangarsh Pad Yatra' against corruption that will commence from May 11. The 125 km long Yatra will begin from Ajmer and end in Jaipur where the Pilot will listen to the issues of the common people.

Sachin Pilot announces 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra'

Pilot's announcement came in relation to Ashok Gehlot's latest address in Dholpur where he targetted rivals within Congress and credited certain BJP leaders Vasundhara Raje, Kailash Meghwal, Shobharani Kushwaha for having helped him save his government in 2020 crisis who refused to support a conspiracy to topple an elected government through money power.

Sachin Pilot stated that he has finally received clarity on why the Gehlot government was not probing the corruption against Vasundhara Raje's tenure. He went on to say that Gehlot's leader is not Sonia Gandhi, but Vasundhara Raje".

Expressing his disappointment, the former Deputy CM said, "I have been writing letters for the last one and half years in relation to the corruption charges that took place under Vasundhara Raje's regime, now I have understood why no action or enquiry has been done till now. I sat on a hunger strike on April 11 in Jaipur but now I have no expectations cause the evidence has come to the fore. And why no enquiry will be done that is also clear. We are public representatives and have to bow down in front of them"

"Therefore, I have decided to hold a five-day-long 'Jan Sangarsh Pad Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur starting May 11. This 125 km yatra is against corruption, for the benefit of people and for the protection of youths. This is my responsibility to go among the citizens and listen to them and raise their issues. Any further decision will be taken after this yatra," said Sachin Pilot.

#LIVE | 'I will hold a 'Jan Sangarsh Padyatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur starting from May 11,' says Congress MLA and former Deputy CM of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot.#SachinPilot #Congress #AshokGehlothttps://t.co/JBOJSkzlid pic.twitter.com/umQx1l4PvL — Republic (@republic) May 9, 2023

Taking a dig at Gehlot, Pilot said, "For the first time, I am seeing someone criticize MPs and MLAs of their own party. Praising leaders from BJP and dishonouring Congress leaders is beyond my understanding, this is absolutely wrong".

What did Gehlot say?

On Sunday, Gehlot said, "Former Chief Ministers of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje Scindia, Shobha Rani, and Kailash Meghwal knew their party people were toppling the government. Vasundhara Raje Scindia and Kailash Meghwal had said that it has never been our tradition to topple the elected government on the basis of money. They did not support those who toppled the government due to which our government survived."

Gehlot exposed the BJP's game plan of toppling his government and said, "Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Gajendra Shekhawat conspired together and distributed the money inside the Rajasthan government. I advised our MLAs (who revolted) that even if some of the money taken has been spent by them, they should inform us. I will give you money and tell AICC but don't take BJP's money. If you will keep their money, they will scare you later, threaten you... They took away 25 MLAs. Amit Shah plays a very dangerous game, give his money back."

Meanwhile, Vasundhara Raje countered Ashok Gehlot's claims and said, "Gehlot's statement against me is a conspiracy. Nobody can insult me as much as Gehlot has done. He is lying out of fear of losing the 2023 Assembly elections and has made such false allegations as he is rattled by the rebellion in his own party."