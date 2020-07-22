Latest News: From Pilot-Gehlot Tussle In SC To Explosion At Baghjan, Read Top Stories Here

Here are the latest news headlines from India at 8 pm:

Kerala Gold Smuggling: ED Files Money Laundering Case

In a big development on Wednesday, the ED has registered a money laundering case in the Kerala gold smuggling scandal. As per sources, the focus will be on uncovering the modus operandi of the money laundering. It is likely that the ED will question more suspects apart from those already interrogated by the NIA and the Customs.

Meanwhile, a special NIA court in Kochi granted permission to the Customs for interrogating Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case. On Tuesday, the aforesaid accused were remanded to NIA custody till July 24. Suresh has sought bail, claiming that she has been falsely implicated in the case.

Retd Justice BS Chauhan To Head 3-member Panel Probing Vikas Dubey Encounter

The Supreme Court today appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice B.S. Chauhan to head the inquiry into the infamous gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter.

In the last hearing, the Supreme Court had asked the Uttar Pradesh Government to suggest two names, one of a retired Supreme Court judge and one of a retired police officer who would spearhead the inquiry commission set up by the State.

Pilot-Gehlot Tussle Reaches SC

The battle between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot has now reached the highest court, with the Pilot camp filing a caveat petition with the Supreme Court. Pilot camp's petition comes as a response to the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker's petition earlier urging the SC to uphold the disqualification of the 18 MLAs. The Pilot camp has now urged the apex court to hear their arguments before passing any judgement in the matter.

The caveat petition filed by Sachin Pilot and his aides essentially means that the Supreme Court will have to hear preliminary arguments from both sides before producing a judgement.

Assam: Another Explosion At Baghjan Oil Field

Over a month after the oil wells fire of Oil India Limited at Baghjan, a blast has been reported at the Baghjan well number 5 of Oil India Limited in Tinsukia district during operation to cap the well. The Baghjan oil field has a total of 22 producing wells -- 18 crude and four gas.

According to sources, 3 experts have sustained burn injuries. They were immediately rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh. Well number 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district of Assam earlier caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL's firefighters at the site.

India Is Continually Strengthening COVID-19 Preparedness And Response Measures: WHO

The Regional Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia Region, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has said that India responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with “utmost urgency from the start”. While the coronavirus infections in the country are nearing 12 lakh, Singh said that in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, India has been constantly enhancing its “preparedness and response measures” including the ramping-up of COVID-19 testing, readying more hospitals to treat the patients and even storing the favourable treatments of the fatal disease.

