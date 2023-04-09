In the run-up to the Rajasthan assembly elections, fresh tensions are brewing in the ruling Congress party as once again, the rift between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has surfaced. In a fresh attack on Gehlot over the alleged corruption in the state, Pilot on Sunday highlighted that he wrote a letter to the CM and appealed to him to work towards fulfilling the promises made to the people of Rajasthan. Gehlot hasn't replied yet to the letter, Pilot confirmed.

While addressing a press conference, he asserted, "We once promised to the people of Rajasthan that we will act on all the corruption that happened during Vasundhara Raje's tenure as a CM. On these lines, I wrote a letter to CM Gehlot and explained that it is high time that we must fulfill our promises made to the people of the state. I requested that only one year is left for the assembly elections and we must work on those promises. But Gehlot hasn't replied to my letter."

He went on to mention that the first letter to CM Gehlot was sent on March 28, 2022, a year ago, but he received no response. Subsequently, he wrote another letter on November 2, 2022. In the letter, he also mentioned that it is time to probe the allegations that Congress levelled against the BJP government after coming to power in Rajasthan. "The Congress should show to the people that there is no gap between our words and action," said Pilot while adding that no such actions were taken by the Rajasthan government against corrupt BJP leaders.

Pilot to hold fast against inaction on corruption

The 45-year-old Congress leader has announced that he will hold a one-day hunger strike on April 11 to ensure that action is taken against corruption in the state. He went on to highlight that action against corruption is crucial as it was one of the key promises that Congress made during the 2018 state assembly elections.

While making the announcement, he said, "On April 11, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing any work or we have not fulfilled any of our promises." As infighting in the Rajasthan Congress unit deepens, it is expected to act against the party in the upcoming assembly elections.