'Pilots Ready For Any Eventuality': IAF's 1st Woman Su-30 WSO On Facing Challenges At LAC

In the midst of the ongoing military deployment along the China front, the Indian Air Force’s only female Weapon System Operator in the IAF’s deadly Sukhoi-30 fighter fleet on Tuesday said pilots in the eastern sector are ready to respond to any eventuality in the area and prove their mettle in real operations.

Speaking to ANI multimedia news agency during an interaction at the forward base, Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi said, “Being part of any actual operation is what every fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force trains for because that is where we would get to show our mettle. Our pilots from various bases in the eastern sector are ready to respond in case of any eventuality. We are always ready for any kind of tasks and challenges that may come upon us.”

“Indian Air Force in itself is an elite group, where the best fighter pilots and officers serve their purpose and serve the nation with utmost dedication,” Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi added.

Speaking about rigorous training, Flight Lieutenant said, “The training is difficult initially. However, it requires a certain standard of commitment and resilience. We are trained to toughen ourselves with the guidance and support of our instructors.

Speaking to media about how she felt being part of operations during the ongoing standoff with China at the borders, Flight Lieutenant Tejaswi said, “What runs through, our minds is not very different during demanding times because such operations are an execution of what we practice on a daily basis.”

While on a visit to the Tezpur forward air base close to the China border in the eastern sector, a group of media representatives observed the fighter aircraft operations of the Su-30 fighter aircraft which has been made more lethal with the induction of new weapons and electronic warfare systems.

Notably, the WSOs (Weapon System Operators) or wizzos are specialist officers required to fly in the rear cockpit of multirole Su-30 fighter aircraft and handle the sensors and weapons to be fired by the aircraft at enemy targets.

Flying during wargames prepares us better for carrying out actual operations: Flight Lieutenant Sakshya Bajpai

Meanwhile, speaking about the experience of fighter pilots during the multiple joint Army-Air Force joint operations during the recent wargames, another Su-30 fighter pilot Flight Lieutenant Sakshya Bajpai said that the experience of flying during these wargames was always very thrilling as it helps pilots to prepare better for carrying out actual operations.

“The training missions help us to get oriented and help us to get ready for any contingency and live up to our motto Touch the Sky with Glory,” Flight Lieutenant Sakshya Bajpai added.

Speaking about flying fighter jets in the hilly densely forested terrain in the country's eastern parts, Flight Lieutenant Sakshya Bajpai said that it was a challenge due to the unpredictable nature of weather and terrain here. “Extensive training and practice in this region help us to prepare for any challenge that may come our way,” he added.

Military stand-off with China

Due to a military standoff between India and China along the northern frontiers in Ladakh over the past two years, soldiers along the Line of Actual Control are on heightened alert.

To keep the adversary in check, the Indian Air Force has been flying extensively in the sector. The mainstay of the force in the region has been the Su-30 MKI fighter along with the one squadron of the Rafale jets in Hashimara of West Bengal. Notably, the Su-30s have replaced the MiG-21s and the other variety of aircraft that were operating in the northeast and fly extensively near the Line of Actual Control from their bases in the northeast.