Pilots Share Day 1 Experience As Domestic Flights Resume; Thrilled At Return To Cockpit

After the Centre permitted the resumption of domestic flights from May 25, pilots expressed their joy of returning back to the cockpit after months. "It's a great thing for us to be able to fly again and help passengers reach different parts of the country. Yes, the lockdown was long, but we were ready to resume operations," said one of the pilots at the Lucknow airport.

"We are excited, we finally have the opportunity now. We have clearance and we are following necessary precautions and guidelines," said another pilot. He added," We are also using Aarogya Setu and updating that regularly. This also helps us know if we are safe or not," he added.

Another woman pilot expressed her happiness about flying again. "We were waiting for this day, just waiting to wear our uniforms again. The moment we got the news, we were ready. We have gotten our rosters and we are so happy to fly today," she said. She also revealed that all passengers are being given kits by the airlines with necessary PPE including masks, sanitisers, face shields and gloves to ensure safe and hygienic air travel.

Domestic flights resume operation

Flight operations were suspended since March 25 after the Centre announced a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So far, only domestic flights have been permitted to commence with specific guidelines to be followed by airlines as well as passengers. The flight operations have resumed in 1/3rd capacity across the country on Monday, except in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The two states will begin operation on May 26 and May 28 respectively. Moreover, Tamil Nadu has capped the number of flight arrivals at 25 in Chennai airport.

While the Centre has not mandated 14-day quarantine for domestic air travel passengers, several states like Punjab, Assam, Jammu-Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Meghalaya, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhatisgarh, Andhra Pradesh have mandated 7-14 day quarantine for incoming air passengers - some have extended it to rail as well as bus passengers.

