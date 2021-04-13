Pilots' Union Demand Temporary Suspension On Breath Analyser Test Amid COVID-19 Surge

On Tuesday, in a letter to the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Arun Kumar, the Pilots' union of national carrier Air India (AI) requested for a temporary suspension on Breath Analyser (BA) test before and after boarding a flight. The BA test is a mandatory before flight and after flight alcohol test for pilots and cabin crew.

The union demanded a momentary stay on the aforementioned tests as rapid spread of COVID-19 is prevalent and these tests require pilots and crew to blow into the apparatus inside a small testing chamber. This leaves scope for contagion of COVID-19 to spread.

The Pilots' union in this letter acknowledged the undying bravery of the pilots of India.

An aggrieved AI pilot even expressed her grief that authorities did not recognise pilots and flight crew as frontline workers. This argument was brought about as flights were operating critical evacuation despite the uncertainty and certain risks involved, according to Captain Praveen Keerti, an AI pilot.

In the letter to the DGCA, the union said, "We sincerely hope that you (DGCA) recognise that pilots in India are bravely continuing to fly aircrafts despite the pandemic and only seek your indulgence to still greater confidence in our pilots by showing them that DGCA cares for our health and safety during these testing times. We hope for an urgent decision on this representation."

Take strict actions: DGCA

Ministry of Civil Aviation on April 12 rolled out fresh guidelines on domestic travel and said that airlines are not allowed to serve meals on flights that have a duration of fewer than two hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing an increase in novel coronavirus variants, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that the ban will come into effect from April 15.

Given the negligence shown by passengers at airports in following the mandatory protocols for COVID-19, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has now told the airports to levy spot fines on those who violate the norms— like not wearing masks or are not abiding by regulations in place for social distancing.

India reported 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases, 879 deaths in the last 24 hours. India's active COVID-19 cases stand at 12,64,698, while 1,22,53,697 people have recovered from disease so far.

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.