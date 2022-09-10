Pitru Pakash 2022: Date, Significance, Puja, Rituals & Everything You Need To Know

Pitru Pakash or Shraadh is a 15-day period that begins on the Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha and ends on the Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha as per the Hindu calendar. During this period, people offer food and sweets to the departed souls of their ancestors in order to get blessings from them. People offer rice, til and other food items to their ancestors during sunrise followed by puja. The period is also known as Pitri Paksha/Pitr-Paksha, Pitri Pokkho, Mahalaya, Apara Paksha and akhadpak, Pitru Pandharavda, Sorah Shraddha, Jitiya, Kanagat, or Pitru Pakash.

Pitru Pakash 2022 Significance and Date

As per various ancient texts, the spirits of three generations of ancestors are worshipped and are offered different kinds of food and tarpan. It is also considered that the rituals help the ancestors achieve moksha or salvation.

Pitru Pakash begins on September 10 (Saturday) and ends on September 25 this year (Sunday).

Kutup Muhurat: 11.53 am to 12.43 pm

Rohina Muhurat: 12.43 pm to 1.33 pm

Aparahna Kaal: 1:33 pm to 4:03 pm

Pitru Pakash 2022 Rituals

The eldest son of the family performs the rituals while wearing a Kush Grass ring on his finger which is considered a goodwill offering. The rituals are performed on a wooden table facing the south and covered with a cloth. He then offers rice balls to the deceased which are made of honey, rice, goat's milk, sugar and sometimes barley too. Water, flour, barley, kush, and black sesame seeds are then offered as tarpan followed by offering food to Brahmins and the poor.

Image: Shutterstock