Piyush Goyal Avers 'India-UAE Free Trade Agreement Aims To Generate 10 Lakh Jobs'

After India and UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on February 19, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal affirmed the 'growing bond of friendship and economy' between both nations. Establishing that India is recognised globally as the fastest growing economy and the one 'of future', Goyal said the agreement is a testament to PM Modi and Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's relationship.

"It (CEPA) marks a huge benefit of the relationship of PM Modi and Crown Prince built over a few years. The numbers are very exciting looking at immediate gain since over 90% export value, we are exporting USD 30 billion of goods this year," Goyal stated.

'India-UAE's Economic Partnership Agreement to generate 10 lakh jobs': Goyal

In addition, he said that the agreement will 'easily' supplement export of 1 lakh crore to 1.5 lakh crore units from the country, implying that 10 lakh jobs will be generated in the country. "We are complementing economics not completing economics," he said.

Labour oriented fields like farming, automobile, textile, handicrafts, leather goods manufacturing and sports goods manufacturing will receive a boost, not only in the UAE but in the whole Gulf region, African continents and parts of Europe, Goyal further stated.

'India-UAE's CEPA is a role model'

"The entire agreement was negotiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, we launched negotiated version on September 22 last time. We worked through COVID, virtual and physical meeting every second day," Goyal elaborated the agreement-signing process.

"It (CEPA) is the fastest comprehensive economic partnership prepared in just 88 days and 881-page document, it is a role model," Goyal further stated while adding that the country is also in dialogues with Australia on a similar pact.

"We have Australia, UK, Canada, EU; we have a handful," Goyal concluded.

In a major boost to bilateral ties between India and UAE, Piyush Goyal met with the UAE delegation led by their Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi. The CEPA is expected to expand the bilateral trade from the current $60 billion to $100 billion in the coming 5 years.

UAE Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, upon signing the agreement, stated, "Our agreement on terms of a deal of this size, scope and importance within 5 months demonstrates the power of our shared vision. I am confident that UAE-India 'Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement' will be regarded as an achievement."