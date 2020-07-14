Piyush Goyal Credits PM Modi For Idea To Convert Rly Coaches Into COVID-19 Isolation Wards

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the "innovative idea" days before the lockdown to convert railway coaches into isolation wards for supplementing efforts to tackle COVID-19. The Indian Railways ever since the beginning of lockdown has made several efforts to aid people in need. The Railways has not only provided medical facilities, but in several ways has also helped migrant workers reach their homes and also has extended support to the poor by providing them with essential commodities.

The minister was speaking at the India Foundation Dialogue 70 via video conference and said that over 5,000 coaches have been converted in which 80,000 isolation beds are now ready.

"It was Prime Minister's idea even before lockdown. One day he called me and asked me whether railway coaches can be converted into isolation wards. I was taken aback. I had not even thought about it. It was an innovative idea that the Prime Minister came up with. Railway employees worked hard and developed the entire design in consultation with the Health Ministry," he said.

Furthermore, Goyal hailed the employees for their work amid the coronavirus crisis to ensure supply of essential items across the country.

"Since March, Railways has moved freight trains non-stop throughout this period ensuring adequate supplies of foodgrain, fertilizer, milk, medicines, coal petroleum products to very far-flung areas. Nowhere in the country, you have heard of food shortages of essential supplies. I think this selfless service of railway employees is quite heroic. Not a single railway employee suggested that he will not come to work due to coronavirus fear," he said.



READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's tally crosses 9-lakh mark; 5,71,460 people cured

READ: Human trials for COVID vaccine kick-started with 1000 human volunteers: ICMR

In a bid to provide additional quarantine centres to combat COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Railways have converted its mobile coaches into isolation centres. The Indian Railways ever since the beginning of lockdown has made several efforts to aid people in need. The Railways has not only provided medical facilities but in several ways has also helped migrant workers reach their homes and also has extended support to the poor by providing them with essential commodities.

The advantage of these coaches is that these can be moved anywhere across the length and breadth of the country through the rail network to cater wherever there is a dearth of Healthcare facilities Notably, on the demand of Delhi govt the Northern Railways has placed 503 isolation coaches across nine station in the national capital since June 17 to treat patients with very mild to mild Symptoms.

READ: Isolation Coaches of Northern Railways ready for COVID-19 patients

READ: Indian Railways conducts world's largest recruitment exercise for 64,000 posts