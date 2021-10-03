Piyush Goyal Hails PM Modi's Initiatives, States Government Uplifted 'poorest Of Poor'

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal recently hailed the several initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for uplifting the poorest of the poor in the country by providing the facilities that were unimagined.

Counting all the achievements of the NDA government in the past 7.5 years, Goyal asserted that the benefits of the schemes initiated under the Modi regime had reached the beneficiaries at the end of the receiving pyramid. Talking about Ujjwala Yojana to Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhar Scheme, or even basic schemes like building toilets or providing people with drinking water, Goyal said that PM Modi has evoked hope for a bright future of the country.

While speaking to ANI Goyal lauded the initiatives of the PM Modi-led government and said, "PM Modi over the last 7.5 years, through a series of initiatives... reached out to the poorest of the poor, to the last man at the bottom of the pyramid [with] facilities which were unheard of, unimagined in India.”

He also mentioned the JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity, which aided the Indian government in taking direct benefit and transferring funds to every home, bypassing intermediaries and corruption. He went on to say that India's healthcare programme is the world's largest, providing free healthcare to over 50 million Indians.

“That complete thought of ease of living, of offering a better quality of life for the people, in my opinion, is turning the country to become Atmanirbhar— self-reliant. There are numerous opportunities, as the Prime Minister also stated. India is a place of possibility, openness, and future prosperity. I believe, in no time India will offer people jobs and a better quality of life; ultimately, as the economy grows, as new and new firms come in, as infrastructure develops, and as more and more people receive great healthcare and education, I believe our country's future is very bright."

Highlighting 'transparency in the government's working’, Goyal said that that five crore people received piped drinking water (Nal se Jal initiative) connections under the Jal Jeevan mission. Even at the worst phase of COVID-19, the goods exports were 94 per cent more than the previous year. "In fact, we all have an all-time record export of 197 billion dollars in the first six months of this year, April to September, which is unheard of in the country, compared to a full year of export of 290 billion dollars last year; growth of perhaps 40-45 per cent," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

