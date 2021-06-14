Piyush Goyal Highlights India's Agenda Towards 'Green Goals' At UN Trade Forum 2021

Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended UN Trade Forum 2021 and put forward India's renewed thrust to achieve climate goals in the post-COVID-19 world on Monday. Piyush Goyal spoke about a clean environment and sustainable inclusive environment as the priority agenda of the country. At the forum, Goyal stated that India's per capita CO2 emission is the lowest among the big economies of the world, and the country's ambitious target of 450 Gigawatts by 2030 is the representation of commitment towards the United Nations 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goals.

Goyal highlighted India's steps towards clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation, and bio-diversity. He also asked the developed nations to reconsider their pattern of consumption and suggested efforts towards protecting climate justice. He further said that India has encouraged global initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. Goyal called for segregating trade policy and green goals and reiterated India's long-standing position that differentiates between environment and sustainability goals to trade.

Goyal further called for the UN and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to unite the countries of the world and focus on their climate change commitments under the UNFCCC Framework, and the Paris Agreement. Goyal addressed the members of the Forum and stated that in the last seven years the country has worked towards ensuring 100% electricity, access to proper sanitation, financial inclusion, and procurement of cooking gas. The Union Minister also noted PM Modi's assurance at the G7 Summit regarding turning Indian Railways into 'net zero' railways with complete clean energy consumption and usage by 2030.

Noting India's investment in healthcare, Goyal informed that India will play an important role in ensuring equitable availability of vaccines and medicines. He added, "We have the world's largest free healthcare program, Ayushman Bharat, under which 500 million people in India have access to medical facilities free of charges. We are going to expand into 100% coverage for every citizen. "

Speaking about India's effort towards sustainable development goals, Goyal mentioned the free ration distribution service of the country to 80 crore people during the COVID pandemic, he noted, "Because of our public procurement programs, we are able to provide such support to such a large number of people to ensure nobody dies of hunger."

The minister said that avenues of environment-friendly technology should be explored by the developed countries, and they should take the initiative to ensure the transfer of affordable green technologies to developing countries.

