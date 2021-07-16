Piyush Goyal Holds Review Initiatives Undertaken By Textile Ministry To Boost Sector

Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food and Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal held a meeting on Thursday. The Union Minister did an in-depth review of the initiatives taken under the Ministry of Textiles for giving a boost to the textile sector.

Textile Minister Piyush Goyal holds review meeting

The meeting was chaired by the Union Minister of Textile Shri Piyush Goyal. Also, Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshna Jardosh, Shri U.P. Singh, Secretary Textiles, Shri. V.K. Singh, Additional Secretary, Joint Secretaries, DC Handicrafts, and other senior officials were present at the meeting.

Additional Secretary Shri V.K. Singh gave a detailed presentation to the Union Minister. He was also briefed about the broad contours of the Indian Textile Sector.

Addressing the meeting, Union Minister Goyal said that enhancing the productivity of local artisans and domestic industry will help to realise the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also asserted that the Textiles sector has great potential and it should be realised using innovation, latest technology, and facilitation.

Indian Textile Industry

According to an official press release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), it was said that Textiles which is one of the oldest industries in India, dating back several centuries contributes 2.3% to Indian GDP, 7% of the Industrial Output, 12% to the export earnings of India and employs more than 45 million people which is 21% of total employment. Also, India is the sixth-largest producer of Technical Textiles with a 6% Global Share, the largest producer of cotton and jute in the world. Cotton production supports 5.8 million farmers and 40 to 50 million people in allied sectors.

India is also the second-largest producer of silk in the world and 95% of the world’s hand-woven fabric comes from India.

Piyush Goyal visits the Office of Textile Commissioner

Earlier last week, Shri Piyush Goyal after taking the charge of the Textile Ministry paid a visit to the office of the Textile Commissioner for reviewing the textile sector schemes and their progress. Similarly, all relevant officials in the Textile Ministry were present at the meeting via video conferencing.

(Source: PIB)