Piyush Goyal Invites French Businessmen To Invest In India, 'huge Opportunities To Trade'

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, on Tuesday, April 11 invited French businessmen to invest in India. The Minister, during a conversation at the Gala Dinner in Paris, highlighted ways to further deepen the India-France partnership and realise the tremendous opportunities it offers.

“I am inviting you to visit India along with your board members. French people can come to India as tourists and investors to get good returns. I invite you (France) to do business with India, increase trade between us and initiate a technology partnership between 2 countries,” he said adding that India is one of the largest consumers of goods and services. Piyush Goyal further added, "Over the last two years, our exports of goods and services have grown by over 50 percent. By 2030, we hope to see our exports of goods and services from India triple from the existing level of about USD 765 billion to USD 2 trillion,” said Goyal.

Further, Goyal said that the Statue of Unity and the Eiffel Tower bring together two beloved countries and peoples with shared values of democracy, unity-commitment to diversity, principles of global trade rules etc. Goyal said there are huge opportunities for French investors in India in areas such as manufacturing and infrastructure. "Huge delta of opportunities are there in India," he said while addressing the India-France Business Summit.

India-France Business Summit

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is in Paris for the India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France friendship. Piyush Goyal and Olivier Becht, France’s Minister delegate of Foreign Trade, Attractiveness, and French Nationals Abroad co-chaired the India-France Business Summit, commemorating 25 years of India-France friendship on Tuesday, April 11 in Paris.

Taking to Twitter, France’s Minister delegate of Foreign Trade Olivier Becht said, "Glad to welcome you to Paris, dear Piyush Goyal on the occasion of the France-India economic forum. As we celebrate 25 years of our strategic partnership this year, our two countries share a long and vigorous economic relationship."

Earlier, Piyush Goyal also met Pierre Courduroux, CEO of Roquette in Paris. "It was a pleasure to meet Pierre Courduroux, CEO of Roquette in Paris. As the company strengthens its presence in India, deliberated on ways to further enhance its investments in the country’s growing agriculture & food processing sector," Goyal tweeted.