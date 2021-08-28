Piyush Goyal Lauds Indian Animation Industry's Growth; Sees Potential To Be Global Leader

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) sector has the potential to become the torchbearer of "Create in India". The minister was addressing the 2nd edition of CII Summit FX when he pointed out that the sector was growing at 9 per cent in the country and is expected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore by 2024. Goyal also said that the AVGC sector has the power to project India's creativity globally while building "Brand India".

Piyush Goyal sounded confident in the growth trajectory of the sector and lauded its potential. "AVGC is growing at 9 per cent and expected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore (USD 43.93 billion) by 2024 (CAGR of 13.5 per cent). The sector has the potential to become the torchbearer of Create in India and Brand India," the Union Minister said. "AVGC sector has channelised the creative energy of our youth during the pandemic and it has the power to project India's creativity globally," Goyal added.

The minister further reminded that Indian animators have now earned a name internationally. "India's animation studios have worked with international players such as Disney, Warner Brothers and Dreamworks and our talented artists have been part of many international award-winning works. Innovation is intrinsic to us but this intrinsic talent must lead to inclusive growth of the sector," he said. Goyal also stressed the importance of education based on skills and said that the universities can tailor educational programs to train and form talent for the industry with the National Education Policy 20.

Goyal claimed that India has the talent, capacity and capability to cater to the growing demand of professionals in the sector. He further urged the industry to ensure skill development and building competitiveness using vocational training and technical education in the field. Reiterating on the potential, the minister said that the industry must give the youth more opportunities.

"PM has said that India is the world's most youthful nation. A nation with such youth power cannot dream small. We cannot commit this crime. Our Youth will unleash a new age of creativity. All stakeholders need to come together to grow India's AVGC sector," Goyal said.

IMAGE: PTI