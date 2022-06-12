Piyush Goyal Meets WTO's DG Iweala In Geneva; Discuss Long-term Solution For Food Security

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal met with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-lweala on the sidelines of the 12th WTO ministerial meeting in the Swiss town of Geneva on June 12 to explore the chances of a lasting solution to public stockholding for food security.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal met with his counterparts from developing and least developed countries at the G33 Ministerial Meeting, a coalition of developing countries of which India is a key member.

Goyal later took to Twitter to share photographs from the G33 ministerial meeting and said, "Fighting for rights of our farmers within an hour of landing @WTO, Geneva at the G33 Ministerial Meeting. Discussed prospects of a permanent solution to public stockholding for food security with DG @NOIweala and my counterparts from the developing & least developed nations."

Fighting for rights of our farmers within an hour of landing @WTO, Geneva at the G33 Ministerial Meeting.



Discussed prospects of a permanent solution to public stockholding for food security with DG @NOIweala and my counterparts from the developing & least developed nations.

A pleasure to meet @WTO DG @NOIweala in Geneva.



It is India's endeavour to work for a positive & equitable outcome to MC12 negotiations. Conveyed to her our hope that the forum will address India's concerns on issues affecting the vulnerable sections of society.

In addition, Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal met with Katherine Tai, the United States of America's Trade Representative.

Leading the Indian delegation at the meet, Piyush Goyal stated, "India has a vital stake in protecting the interests of all stakeholders in the country as well as the interests of the developing and poor nations that look up to the leadership of India at multilateral forums including WTO."

Fisheries Subsidies, Agriculture, Public stockholding for Food security among key areas of discussion

The WTO's response to the pandemic, fisheries subsidies negotiations, agriculture issues such as Public Stockholding for Food Security, WTO reforms, and a moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmission are among the main topics of discussion and negotiations during this year's conference.

In May 2022, the WTO Director-General presented three draft texts for negotiations on agriculture, trade and food security, and exemption for the World Food Programme (WFP) from export limitations.

However, Goyal said, "India has reservations about some of the provisions in the draft decisions and has been engaging in the process of discussions and negotiations in order to be able to preserve the rights under the agreement on agriculture without undermining the existing ministerial mandates."

The protection of India's food grain purchase programme at Minimum Support Prices (MSP) is a key issue under discussion at the WTO.

Such programmes entail purchasing from farmers at set prices, and they are critical to the country's farmers and consumers. WTO rules limit the amount of subsidy that can be given to such products being procured.

This issue is being negotiated at the WTO by the G-33, a coalition of developing countries of which India is a key member, and the African Group, which has joined the African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries (ACP group) in submitting a proposal on a permanent solution to the issue of public stockholding for food security purposes by May 31, 2022.

Developing countries are seeking improvements to the ministerial decision made at the WTO's ninth ministerial conference in Bali in December 2013, in which members agreed to negotiate a permanent solution to the issue of public stockholding for food security purposes by the WTO's 11th Ministerial Conference.

Members agreed that, until a permanent solution is found, they would exercise due restraint (commonly referred to as the "peace clause") in raising disputes over public stockholding programmes for food security purposes implemented before December 7, 2013, even if countries exceeded their permissible limits.

The ministry stated that India neither wants to link public stock holding (PSH) issue with other agriculture issues nor a work programme as negotiating a permanent solution has a standalone mandate at the WTO.

