Piyush Goyal Reviews Progress Of DFCCIL; Stringent Monitoring To Be Done

On Tuesday, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation India Limited (DFCCIL) and discussed measures for its smooth functioning.

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India is a special unit set up for planning and development, maintenance and operation and mobilization of financial resources and constructions of the Dedicated Freight Corridors in India. The DFCCIP comes under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways.

Ensuring the smooth functioning, it was also decided that strict monitoring of all the work of contractors will be done for which a dashboard will be set up so that issues can be resolved on an urgent basis.

"DFCCIL has been set up as a special purpose vehicle to undertake planning, development, mobilisation of financial resources, construction, maintenance and operation of Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC)," read an official release by the government.

"DFC is one of the largest rail infrastructure projects (total length of 3360 route km) undertaken by the Government of India. The overall cost is pegged at Rs 81,459 crores," the release added.

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited is a Public Sector Undertaking corporation run by the government of India. It was registered as a company under the Companies Act 1956 in 2006. It acts as an enabler as well as a beneficiary of much other important Government of India schemes. This includes schemes belonging to Industrial corridor, Make in India, Bharatmala, UDAN-RCS, Digital India, Startup India, Standup India, Sagarmala, and BharatNet to name a few.

(Image credits: PTI)

(Inputs: ANI)