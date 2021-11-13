Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday urged all chartered accountants (CA) across the country to work on improving the image of the profession and take necessary actions against those involved in any kind of wrongdoings. Goyal, who was speaking at the launch event of Project CA Udaan, emphasised the profession and called CAs gatekeepers who hold a huge responsibility in nation-building.

He further asserted that with such a big responsibility, professionals need to think of ways to bring back the credibility of the profession which has been lost due to a 'few rotten eggs'.

Further hinting towards the wrongdoings done by certain jewellery merchants including Nirav Modi, he said, "2 to 4 big names destroyed the entire sector. Every jeweller knew who they were and what they did. But the sad part is that all of that happened because somebody was signing that balance sheet. We can't ignore that reality and the common thread in all that has happened across the country is us (Chartered Accountants)."

The Minister asserted that not all the people in the profession are bad and in exceptional cases, these people damage the reputation and credibility of the industry and the profession. Further emphasising on commitment towards honest audits, he said "We are the model compass of the society, and doing honest audits is our job and commitment."

Calling out to CA bodies and associations, he urged them to expose the culprits within their forums who are causing damage to the reputation of the industry which commits to honesty, loyalty, and ethics.

'Need to introspect, set benchmarks': Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal while addressing the event also appealed to the CA community to become an instrument of change and further bring that from self-regulation. "There is a need to introspect, set benchmarks and how much investment is required for the plant of the same size, why you and why imports are being re-routed", he added.

(Image: PiyushGoyal)