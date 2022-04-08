While speaking about the trade agreement between India and Australia, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, said that the agreement has been well received by both the countries. The Union Minister who is in Perth, Australia. was quoted by ANI as saying, “The trade agreement has been well received in India and Australia. It will be a great boost to our economic ties, help us in our geopolitical and strategic partnership and create huge employment opportunities in India.”

India-Australia signed ECTA

India and Australia signed the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (Ind-Aus ECTA) on April 2, 2022. During the visit, the Minister had earlier informed that he will take the ECTA to the people, according to ANI. He had also added that the interactions had been planned with Business leaders, Indian students, diaspora, etc.

According to ANI, Union Minister Piyush Goyal's three-day visit to Australia was to undertake a wide range of discussions on the ECTA with his Australian counterpart, Dan Tehan, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

ECTA is India's first trade deal with a developed country in more than a decade, and it establishes an institutional system to boost bilateral commerce between the two countries.

According to earlier reports by ANI, Union Minister Goyal met with Tony Abbott, the Australian Prime Minister's Special Trade Envoy. Jason Wood, MP, Assistant Minister for Customs, Community Safety and Multicultural Affairs; Alex Hawke, Minister for Immigration and Multicultural Affairs, Roger Cook, MLA, Deputy Premier of Western Australia and Minister for State Development, Jobs and Trade, Tourism, Commerce and Science, and Madeline King, Shadow Trade Minister also attended the meeting.

Union Min Piyush Goyal’s visit to University of Melbourne

During his packed schedule, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also visited the University of Melbourne and Australia India Institute on Wednesday. The Minister also addressed a public conversation with Dan Tehan and Allan Myers, Chancellor, University of Melbourne, at the Melbourne Law School in The University of Melbourne.

Union Min Piyush Goyal offers prayers to Lord Shiva

The Union Minister visited the landmark Melbourne Cricket Ground and addressed the Australia-India Chamber of Commerce and Austrade, along with Dan Tehan, besides interacting with the Indian media. Later, Goyal also visited the Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne and offered prayers to Lord Shiva.

Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India whereas India is Australia’s ninth largest trading partner. In the following five years, the ECTA is predicted to nearly double bilateral trade from USD 27.5 billion in 2021 to around USD 45 to USD 50 billion in the next five years. ECTA is intended to offer new job possibilities, elevate living standards, and improve the overall well-being of both countries' citizens. Within the next five years, an additional 10 lakh jobs are predicted to be created.

