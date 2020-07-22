Piyush Goyal Shares Emotional Video Of Families Seeing Off Soldiers At Railway Station

The Union Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal shared an “emotional and proud” moment shared between the Indian Army soldiers and their family members at Pune's Khadki railway station. He shared the 1:28-minute-long clip on July 19 showing the men in uniform hugging their families at the station before boarding the train to serve the nation. Even the background music of the video is a patriotic song from 1986, Ae Watan Tere Liye that has made thousands of internet users feel ‘extremely grateful’ for the service of the Indian army.

Piyush Goyal wrote on Twitter, “An emotional and proud moment of our brave soldiers and their families at Pune's Khadki railway station while staying away from their family and serving the country.”

Watch video:

अपने परिवार से दूर रहकर देश की सेवा व सुरक्षा में जाते हुए पुणे के खड़की रेलवे स्टेशन पर हमारे वीर जवानों व उनके परिजनों का भावुक व गौरवान्वित करने वाला पल। pic.twitter.com/gH1mCoJMHB — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 19, 2020

'Salute to Indian Army'

The video shared by Piyush Goyal has already 526.4k views and more than 45.5k likes. Thousands of Twitter users have united to express their gratitude for the Indian Army and many said 'salute' to them. Many internet users also said that 'hats off' to the soldiers and noted that their 'priceless sacrifice' of staying away from their families for several months will not go in vain. Several netizens said 'Jai hind' and noted that our military is better than any other in the world.

Goosebumps !

They fight for us day and night .

Be with them in any situation and their family one request give respect to our #Jawan #india #army #Airforce #Navy & all indian soldiers . https://t.co/z55Coc6K0l — vivekvatsha (@vivekvatsha) July 22, 2020

हमे गर्व है इन पर जो उस महामारी में भी अपनी जान कि परवाह किये बिना देश की सेवा में तत्पर हैं।

I salute to all of u our real heros.🙏🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 https://t.co/vrG6e9SGMs — Prince Singh (@PrinceS79494050) July 22, 2020

Ye hain desh k sache hero warna jinhe hm hero samajhte hain wo bs paisa kamana jante hain, lekin inke jitni izzat kamana sabke bas ki baat nhi. JAI HIND JAI JAWAN. — SUNIL KUMAR (@sunilmayu3611) July 20, 2020

Thats the spirit ..... kisi ko to aage bhadkar kartavya nibhana hi padega warna Desh kaise bachega .... humko garv hain un par jo kartavya nibhane mein peeche nahi hat te .



Jai Hind ..Vandematram — Amit Saxena (@saxenaamit7404) July 19, 2020

