Piyush Goyal Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Tawang Clashes, ‘Complete Lack Of Trust In The Army’

Piyush Goyal, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Union minister, slammed senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for casting aspersions on the Indian Armed Forces. Goyal said the opposition, especially the Congress, does not trust the Army. Goyal's comments came after opposition parties disrupted the winter session of Parliament again on Monday.

Piyush Goyal further said the opposition was not adhering to parliamentary code of conduct.

‘No trust in the Indian Army’

Piyush Goyal, who is the leader of the house in Rajya Sabha, said the opposition continues to show disbelief inspite of the statement made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on the India-China clash in Tawang on December 9.

“Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has already made a detailed statement on the floor of the house after which we would have expected the opposition, particularly the Congress party, to respect our Army, to respect our Jawans at the border, who are holding our head high with their valour and their commitment towards the nation. Unfortunately the Congress party’s leader Shri Rahul Gandhi continues to cast aspersions on the Army and it shows a complete lack of trust.”

Rahul Gandhi, following the Tawang clash, had said Indian soldiers are being "thrashed" in Arunachal Pradesh.

“People will ask about Bharat Jodo Yatra, here and there, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot and what not. But they will not ask a single question about China capturing 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killing 20 Indian soldiers, and thrashing our soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh. But the Indian press doesn’t ask a question to them about this. Isn’t it true? The nation is watching all this. Don’t pretend that the people don’t know,” Rahul Gandhi had said.

India chases out PLA soldiers in Tawang

Indian and Chinese soldiers engaged in a face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector as the Chinese side attempted to make incursions on an Indian peak at about 17,000 feet.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

"Both sides immediately disengaged from the area. As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," the statement said.

