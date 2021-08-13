Piyush Goyal Talks About 'New India's New Dreams' Ahead Of 75th Independence Day

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, on Friday, that 'India@75' is a declaration for a new India with new dreams, new energy and new commitment.

The minister made the statement while addressing a special session of the Confederation of Indian Industry's Annual Summit virtually. The session was titled ‘Synergy between the Government and Business for sustainable growth'. The theme at this year's Annual Summit is 'India@75: Government and Business Working Together for Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

'India's youth is a torchbearer of the future'

During the address, Goyal said that in the past, 75 years ago, India’s goal was to work hard for freedom, and now India must work to become Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant).

The minister said, “We have a never-before opportunity to take the country to the sphere of fast track growth, development and prosperity. At 75, it is about looking at how far we have come and the journey ahead." Goyal added that Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav is a call to action for all Indians. He said that 130 crore is not just the number of Indians, but is 130 crore possibilities. He referred to it as "India’s unlimited sources of potential," and added that Jan-Bhagidari and Udyog-Bhagidari are being looked at for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. “India’s youth is a torchbearer of the future,” the union minister said.

Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, #IndiaAt75 is a declaration for a New India with new dreams, new energy and new commitment.



India is becoming a hub for IDEAS - Investment, Demand, Exports, Aspirations, Startups.



📖 https://t.co/BPBD9FuYSb — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 12, 2021

Blueprint for the next 25 years

Union Minister Goyal said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India wants to mark 75th Independence Day as a watershed moment in its history. At 75, we must look ahead with a clear vision, blueprint and resolve for the next 25 years. In the last seven years, India under the guidance of the Prime Minister has embarked to make structural changes with the mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform' being our guiding light and these changes have made the Indian business ecosystem one of the most competitive ecosystems. Soon to be launched, National Single Window System will address the issue of ‘window within a window’.” He added,

“Production-Linked incentive (PLI) schemes will be taken up by the business leader to improve our capacity and capability and we are pursuing FTAs with like-minded nations who share out values of democracy, transparency and rule of law. We aim to make Brand India a flag bearer of quality, productivity, talent and innovation” He mentioned that India@75 is becoming a hub for IDEAS, which stands for Investment, Demand, Exports, Aspirations and Start-Ups.

'India to emerge as a global driving force post-COVID'

The union minister said that post the COVID-19 pandemic, India will emerge as a driving force on the global stage. Towards the end of his address, he spoke about the manufacturing sector in the country and pleaded with industry players to engage with the government and make efforts towards skilling India. Goyal urged the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to take more responsibility and action to help increase synergy between businesses and the government.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @MIB_INDIA / TWITTER)