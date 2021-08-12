After unruliness in the Parliament broke all records, Union Minister Piyush Goyal in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday asserted that it was a 'black day'. Being witness to a lady marshal being dragged while a man marshal was strangled, the Leader of the Rajya Sabha asserted that the acts of the Opposition were 'criminal in nature', and should be dealt with in a manner a crime is dealt with.

'Don't they have any repentance? How can they say that they will do it 100 times more," Piyush Goyal asked while pointing out that when the action unwrapped in the Parliament, he along with the other Ministers kept their calm, and did not retaliate in order to prevent the situation from turning worse. Narrating the entire incident, which he claimed was his first-ever encounter in his elaborate political career, he added, "Though it was all taking place at the side of the Opposition, what one could clearly see was that someone's neck was being pressed. I thought it was a lady, but then it turned out, that it was a man. Both were equally shameful." He further expressed surprise at the fact that it was all orchestrated in the presence of senior Opposition leaders.

He also took up the claim of the Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who suggested that the marshals outnumbered the Members of Parliament. He said, "They can keep saying as many lies as they want to. There were 42 marshals in total, 30 of which were inside the hall. All of this is a matter of record."

Their mindset was clear since Day 1

In the exclusive conversation, Piyush Goyal asserted that the mindset of the Opposition was clear since Day1. The Union Minister said "They didn't allow the Prime Minister to introduce his Council of Ministers. Then, they snatched papers from the Honourable Minister of Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, when he was making a statement on the issue they wanted- they snatched and tore the paper and behaved in the worst possible fashion"

"They got placards, screamed, and shouted slogans, disturbing the proceedings of the house continuously from July 19 until yesterday, August 11," the Union Minister added, pointing out that their 'main aim' was to deflect the main issue. He underlined that all of this was in fact affecting the people of the country, who sent these people to the Parliament to frame the laws.

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha released a report, which confirmed that ruckus ensued in the Upper House of the Parliament during the discussion and deliberation of the General Insurance Bill on Wednesday. In the report, the House pointed out that as soon as the Bill was up for discussion and deliberation, the MPs stormed into the well of the House, and attempted to climb on top of the Table of the House, and tear books/papers placed on it. Preempting the aggressive attitude of the MPs, the letter pointed out that the decision was made to rush in additional security officials-marshals into the chamber.