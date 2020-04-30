Piyush Goyal Motivates Indian Exporters To Capitalise On Their Strengths In Post-COVID Era

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal on Wednesday, April 29 said that there will be a significant change in the global supply chains once the world reopens after the coronavirus lockdown and Indian businesses should capitalise on the same. Goyal said it during an online discussion with the Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) which he chaired.

Goyal asks industries to identify their strengths

Ministry of Commerce, in a statement, said, "He called upon the exporters to identify their strengths, potentials and competitive advantages in specific sectors, and focus on harnessing them in the world markets. The Ministry is working on identifying the specific sectors, which can be taken forward in the immediate future for the purpose of the export."

Exporters, on the other hand, reportedly asked the Central government to let industries operate even in high-risk zones, stating that the losses were increasing rapidly and that that there was a massive cash crunch. The representatives of the industries explained to Goyal that the main offices and industries lie in red zones and thus it is not possible to work with units only open in green zones.

On Wednesday, the Central government held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation today. A government notification stated that new guidelines to fight COVID-19 will come into effect from 4th May, which would give considerable relaxations to many districts. The notification went on to add that details regarding this would be communicated in the days to come.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened.