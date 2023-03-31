Piyush Goyal To Announce India's Foreign Trade Policy 2023-28 Today: What To Expect

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will announce India's Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023-28 on Friday, which is anticipated to emphasise more coordinated government support for export growth. The news policy is expected to serve as the vision statement for increasing India's exports of goods and services to USD 2 trillion by 2030.

According to sources, a number of programmes for export facilitation might be included in the new trade policy. There could also be an easing of regulations and paperwork, particularly for renewing licences and permits, as well as a strengthening of automation in many trade-related areas. The new policy is likely to incorporate WTO-compliant export promotion measures, sources said.

Earlier, the officials stated that the Districts as Export Hubs scheme could also be a part of the new FTP, which aims at promoting exports and job creation. According to officials, under the scheme, the aim is to initially focus on 50 districts that have products that are scalable and hold huge export potential

Notably, this comes as the country is likely to end this fiscal year with total exports of USD 760 billion as against USD 676 billion in 2021-22. It is pertinent to mention that the previous five-year policy's tenure expired in March 2020. Nevertheless, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, it has been routinely extended.

New Foreign Trade policy to be announced today

India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and its foreign trade contributes significantly to its growth. In recent years, India has been focusing on increasing its exports and reducing imports to control its trade deficit.

India's major trading partners are the United States, China, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong. India exports various goods including petroleum, gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and engineering goods. India imports crude oil, electronic goods, gold, and chemicals. The government of India has taken several initiatives to improve the country's foreign trade and attract foreign investments.

In order to provide better market access for local goods and encourage exports, India has so far signed 13 Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and six preferential pacts with its trading partners. Recently, the country inked three similar agreements with Australia, the UAE, and Mauritius. Moreover, India is aggressively pursuing free trade agreements (FTAs) with a number of major trading partners, including the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Canada.