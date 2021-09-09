Piyush Goyal Welcomes Inclusion Of Textiles In PLI Scheme; Assures Up To 15 Lakh Jobs

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had approved the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the textiles sector. Speaking to Republic TV, Union Minister of Textiles, Piyush Goyal stated that PM Modi has always focused on supporting the Indian industry, encouraging the development of manufacturing facilities to scale modern technology and high-quality products. Goyal remarked that the decision was taken as a part of measures for the textile industry.

"The cabinet cleared the Production Linked Incentive Scheme focused on Man-made Fibre (MMF) and technical textiles. Incidentally, India was always a superpower when it came to the textile industry. However, our focus was always on cotton and cotton-related textiles," said Piyush Goyal

However, he remarked that the developed world has now moved to MMF and other petrochemical-based cotton. He added that 2/3rd of world trade is based on MMF textiles. The Union Textile Minister opined that India's share is very small, even though the country has the capabilities.

"We saw that in personal protective equipment (PPE) as India was hardly making anything and it was negligible. However, after PM Modi's call, we became the second-largest manufacturers of PPEs in the whole world," Goyal added

The Union Minister added that India has the capability to harness these capabilities. He added that if anyone invests 100 crores at one level or more than 300 crores at another level in the MMFand technical textile sector, will be supporting through payment of production linked incentive. Goyal remarked that the move is expected to catalyse direct investment of about 20,000 crores.

"If you look and forward and backward linkages and the ecosystem that develops, the real investment could be much more. Direct jobs of seven and a half lakhs are estimated. However, if you look at the growing investments, I think it will ensure 10 to 15 lakh direct and indirect jobs," said Goyal

The Union Textile Minister added that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about being competitive and engaging with the world as an equal. Piyush Goyal stated that the Central government does not wish to look at India in isolation from the rest of the world. Goyal revealed that the aim is to ensure that wherever the sector has strengths like competitiveness, quality and creative features, India should be able to expand its global foray. However, he maintained that in areas where India is not cost-competitive, then those things will be imported.

"There may be some high technology products which will still be imported for some more years. Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about giving strength to the Indian economy and engaging with the rest of the world from the position of strength and encouraging domestic Indian entrepreneurs to become global in thinking and scale," said Goyal

The Union Minister added that the Centre expects the move to pick up pace in states like Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra along with others including Gujarat, Odisha and Punjab. However, he remarked that the states should also pitch in in order to ensure the growth of textile industries.

"It needs peaceful labour environment, labour laws and availability of utilities like power or common effluent treatment plants at affordable prices. It needs the support of the states in terms of the availability of land. The states will have to create the whole ecosystem to encourage more people to invest in their states will be a competitive environment," Goyal added

According to the Union Minister, the Centre will be encouraging backward areas and tier-3 and tier-4 towns and cities so that people in rural regions also get opportunities to be skilled and get well-paying environments. He concluded by saying that the industry will go in the interiors of India.

Union Cabinet approves Rs 10,683 crore PLI Scheme

