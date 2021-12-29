Piyush Jain Charged Under Sec-110 Of Customs Act By DRI; DGCI Says 'biggest Cash Recovery'

In the 'biggest cash recovery' in raids at Uttar Pradesh-based businessman Piyush Jain's properties, a case has been registered by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) under Section 110 of the Customs Act. The incident refers to the five-day-long incessant raids at Uttar Pradesh-based businessman Piyush Jain's properties in Kanpur and Kannauj.

Over the last five days, I-T raids were carried out by several central probe agencies at the businessman's houses and factories. The 5-day raids saw the 'biggest' seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, where Rs 196 crore in cash was recovered from his residences and factory at Kanpur (177 crores) and Kannauj (19 crores).

Apart from the hefty cash, the DGGI recovered 23 kg gold (worth Rs 6 crore) and silver along with unaccounted raw material such as 600 kgs of sandalwood oil and finished products (perfumes) (worth 6 crores), from Jain's premises. The agency further stated that the goods were transported using 'fake invoices'. More than 200 such fake invoices have been recovered.

Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 states that any goods are liable to confiscation by competent authorities, provided they have reason to believe so.

Uttar Pradesh businessman Piyush Jain admits to tax evasion

On December 29, the DGCI concluded the prolonged raids while Piyush Jain was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act after the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood. Further, the authorities enumerated that Jain has accepted that the cash recovered from the residential premises is related to the sale of goods without payment of GST. Presently, the accused is remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a Kanpur court.

The prime accused Piyush Jain is reportedly the brother of senior Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain, and the alleged manufacturer of the 'Samajwadi Party perfume', which was launched by SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

As the biggest ever cash seizure continues, Kanpur-based businessman Piyush Jain's aides have come under the Income Tax scanner. DGGI and Income Tax officials conducted raids at Kanpur-based transporter Praveen Jain's house in Juhi Anandpuri. Praveen Jain is the brother-in-law of Piyush Jain's elder brother Amrish Jain and he runs a transport company under the name 'Ganpat Transport' in Kanpur.