Piyush Jain Tax-evasion Case: After Kanpur, 23 Kg Gold Seized From Kannauj, Say Sources

In a fresh development to the Piyush Jain tax evasion case, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team in Uttar Pradesh was seen carrying more bags, possibly holding cash and gold, in Kannauj. According to sources, seven more boxes of cash and two bags of gold have been recovered. Another 23 kgs of gold are said to have been recovered during the latest raids. An official statement from the GST Department is awaited.

The latest recovery follows incessant raids carried out by several Central agencies at businessman Piyush Jain's properties. The 5-day raids saw the biggest seizure in the history of the Central Board Of Direct Taxes, where Rs 193 crore in cash was recovered from the residence and factory of the Kanpur-based businessman. Apart from the hefty cash, the Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence (DGGI) recovered 25 kg gold and 250 kg silver along with unaccounted raw material such as sandalwood oil and finished products (perfumes) worth crores, from Jain's premises in Kanpur and Kannauj.

Piyush Jain sent to 14-day custody

After the massive seizure, Piyush Jain has been sent to 14 days remand. The DGGI said that the goods were transported using 'fake invoices'. More than 200 such fake invoices were recovered. "The manufacturers of Shikhar brand of pan masala/tobacco products have admitted and deposited an amount of Rs 3.09 crore towards their tax liability," it said. When asked about the source of money, Piyush Jain reportedly told officials that he sold 400 kg of his ancestral gold. However, when he was asked about the jeweller or company to which the gold was sold, he had no substantial answer.

Meanwhile, a political faceoff has also broken out in Uttar Pradesh following the black money raid. Notably, accused Piyush Jain is the brother of senior Samajwadi Party leader Pammi Jain, and allegedly also the manufacturer of the 'Samajwadi Party perfume' which SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had launched recently.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an unsparing attack at the SP questioning why they were shying away from taking credit for the Rs 193 crore black money. Yadav, however, has denied links with Jain and said that his call records would show contact details of 'BJP leaders and ministers'.